Trump Grumbles as Biden Cleared in Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump blasted a report that President Joe Biden will not be charged in connection with an investigation into the handing of classified documents.

Trump made his comments on his Truth Social platform on Friday: "WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!"

Trump followed up his post with an additional one that said: "SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!!!!

And another that said: "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"

CNN had reported that Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's office is not expected to bring charges against Biden for mishandling classified documents when he was vice president.

Two anonymous sources informed CNN that Hur and his team were compiling a detailed review that lays into the now-president for mishandling the materials, per a Thursday report by the outlet.

Hur's team estimates its report will be completed by the end of the year.

Referrals for charges are not expected to be included in the review. The files in question were discovered at Biden's residence in Greenville, Delaware, and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

A report earlier in the day by The Wall Street Journal, also citing anonymous sources, was the first to note that charges against Biden were unlikely as the case draws to a close.

The news of Biden not being charged comes while Trump was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified files at his Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida.