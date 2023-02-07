×
Tags: trump | biden | chinese balloon

Trump Slams 'Disinformation' on Alleged Balloon Incidents

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 03:50 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump lashed out again at President Joe Biden, writing on Truth Social on Tuesday that it's "so 'funny' to watch the Biden folks try to explain the balloon episode with China and, as always, use disinformation to try and bring me into it."

Trump said that "in the midst of a heated exchange they say this happened during the Trump Administration, that's right, ya, ya, The Trump Administration, that's it. Just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all the rest, it's Democrat disinformation (lies!), IT NEVER HAPPENED!"

After the Biden administration announced last week that a Chinese spy balloon was floating across the U.S., and the Pentagon said that similar incidents had taken place during the Trump administration, Trump and many officials who were on his security and intelligence team in his administration denied over the weekend that there has been any such incidents of which they had been informed, CNN reported.

Since then, a senior Biden administration official told CNN that suspected Chinese spy balloons flying over the continental U.S. during the Trump administration were only discovered after Biden took office, although the official did not detail how or when those incidents were revealed.

The official added that the intelligence community is prepared to offer briefings to major Trump administration officials about the Chinese espionage program.

Trump's message on Truth Social did not relate to this newer claim.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 February 2023 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

