Trump: Border 'Worst in History' Under Biden

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Biden administration for creating a southern border situation that is "the worst in history."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics published online late Friday showed that a record 283,189 migrants were encountered trying to enter the U.S. without authorization in November.

A total of 233,740 of those encounters occurred along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Two years ago we had the strongest and safest Border in U.S. history," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Hundreds of miles of Walls were built, my 'Stay In Mexico' Policy was working fantastically, Title 42 was in full force and effect, Border Patrol and ICE were doing an incredible, tough, yet compassionate, job, and our Southern Border was, for the first time in decades, being spoken of in glowing terms. People weren’t even making the long hard journey up through Mexico.

"Now our border is the worst in history, & getting worse!" he wrote in all-caps.

Southern border encounters in November were up 1% compared to October, and 16% involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months.

About 67% of all November southern border encounters involved single adults, a 1.3% decrease compared to October. However, encounters of unaccompanied children increased 9.4% (13,150) compared with 12,024 the previous month.

The November number of nationwide encounters is about five times greater than the 57,524 nationwide encounters federal agents and officers made in November 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBP acting Commissioner Troy Miller blamed the November increase on migrants from countries other than Mexico and northern Central America, which accounted for 30% of unique encounters in November.

"A significant drop from the 53% they represented a year ago, as more migrants arrive from a variety of other countries, including Cuba and Nicaragua," Miller said in the Friday release.

The CBP said that the large number of individuals "fleeing failing communist regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba" contributed to the increased number of migrants attempting to cross the southern border.

Venezuelan migrants dropped from roughly 1,100 a day to about 100 a day consistently throughout November, CBP said.