Trump Rips Biden: 'Our Country Is Being Destroyed'

Former President Donald Trump is blasting President Joe Biden, saying he is destroying the country.

Trump's comments came during an interview on the "NRSC Red Zone" podcast. The podcast is hosted by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Trump ripped into Biden policies on border security, Afghanistan, the economy and gas prices. He also took the opportunity to go after those Democrats who favor defunding the police.

"Our country is being destroyed in one year," Trump said. "The borders are horrible. So many things are horrible. The way [Biden] has handled COVID has been horrible. So many things are bad, but this is a thing that's really hit people: This all took place in one year.

"I think the withdrawal from Afghanistan was so bad on so many fronts. Number one: The way it was done. I was the one who was going to get out. But we were going to get out with strength and dignity. To this day many Americans are left behind.

"Nobody even knows what happened., But you had 13 killed and many, many wounded of our military and other people. We took our military out first. It was absolutely ridiculous. Then, of course, you had $85 billion worth of equipment -- 70,000 trucks, 700,000 machine guns and rifles [left behind]. ... One of the most incredible, stupid deals, that I've ever heard of.”

Trump noted that during his administration the U.S. had "the greatest economy in history."

"I don't think there's anything that's ever been like it," he said. "Then we had COVID and then we built it up again from that point."

But he added: "Bad things are happening for our country."

And he said the price of fuel has to be brought back down.

"They [Biden Administration officials] have no idea what they're doing," he said. "It's a very sad situation because we were energy independent. We had very low gasoline prices, very low heating prices, etc. etc. Natural gas was coming out stronger and stronger. It's clean. And we were doing great both in terms of the environment and in terms of the costs.

“I think a very important thing to do right now is getting the energy costs down. It's a big factor in respect to inflation.

“We were at $1.87 for gasoline and now we're hitting $5, $6 and $7. Pretty incredible. I think it's had a huge, negative impact on the Biden administration."

Trump agreed with Scott that Biden doesn't seem to "care" about border security and the amount of migrants entering the U.S.

"We had the lowest numbers in history, and today you have the highest number," he said. "We had the lowest amounts of drugs coming in in decades and now you have the most. Drugs are pouring through the border right now. I had it down to a number nobody had seen in decades.

"It actually looks like [Biden] doesn't care about the drugs coming in and they're killing people by the tens of thousands."

And he criticized Democrats for the move to defund police.

"In New York we just lost as number of great policemen — shot, killed," he said.

He condemned those responsible for the fatal attacks on police.

"These are murderers — horrible murderers," he said. "And nothing happens. If you're a murderer they let you out. No cash bail. It's just killing our country.

"All Democrat-run cities. We don’t have Republican cities like this. The only way you're going to fix it is the opposite of what they're doing. Not defund the police, but to defend the police. Police can do their jobs so well. They had for years and now this philosophy to defund the police. It's not going away. It’s so ridiculous.

“The American people are on our side. These are just politicians who have gone crazy."