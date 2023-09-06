Trump: Biden's Body 'Shot,' Mind Is Worse

President Joe Biden's body is "shot, and his mind is worse," former President Donald Trump said.

"Look, anything's possible, but when I watch, his body is shot, and his mind is worse," Trump said Wednesday on Hugh Hewitt's radio show when asked if he thought Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee.

"And yet, he seems to want to do it. And I hope he does it. But he seems to want to do it. But you take a look at him, and he's not running government. People that are surrounding him, who are very smart fascists and communists, those are the people running our country."

Trump also said he would "beat anybody" if Biden didn't run, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"We had the greatest economy in history," Trump said. "We did a phenomenal job on everything. I rebuilt the military. We knocked out ISIS. Everybody said you're not going to beat ISIS. I did it in four weeks.

"And we have great generals. We have great, great people, but not the ones on television, not the ones who handled the Afghanistan [withdrawal], the greatest embarrassment in the history of our country, in my opinion, probably in your opinion, too, and probably the thing that really got [Vladimir] Putin, gave him that little extra energy, because he was never going into Ukraine with me, ever.

"And we have a situation going on now, and I'm just seeing and reading what's happening with Kim Jung Un of North Korea. And we have a situation that's a very dire situation where North Korea's getting involved now with Putin and weapons. And that's a very, very bad, the weapons he has, primarily has, is nuclear weapons. And it's a very, very bad thing that's happening, and it would have never happened with me. I got along with Kim Jung Un."