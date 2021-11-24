Trump Waives Privilege for Kerik to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was waiving attorney-client privilege to allow former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik to testify before the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump explained he was doing so because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel, in its subpoena to Kerik, had requested voter-fraud evidence that has been "hidden from the public."

"The 'Unselect Committee' issued a subpoena to Bernie Kerik, an American Patriot and great former Police Commissioner of New York City, for its Jan. 6th Witch Hunt, but didn’t realize what they were demanding is a massive trove of evidence of Voter Fraud," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America JFC.

"According to Bernie’s lawyer, these documents show significant indicators of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, but have remained hidden from the public. It is exactly what the Unselect Committee should be interested in — if this was a real investigation.

"Bernie wants to comply with the subpoena with a public hearing, and asked me to waive attorney-client privilege so Bernie can testify and provide documents, which I grant him. The Unselect Committee will not like what they asked for!"

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the Jan. 6 committee chair, released a statement on Nov. 8 saying subpoenas had been issued to six Trump associates, including Kerik.

The select committee said Kerik paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.

Pelosi, D-Calif., formed the select committee to probe events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The panel consists of Democratic lawmakers and anti-Trump Republicans Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

CNN on Tuesday reported that Kerik intended to comply with the subpoena but was demanding an apology from the House select committee.

Kerik worked with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for Trump, in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election to find any evidence of voter fraud.

Kerik's lawyer Timothy Parlatore said his client never attended a meeting.

"If you were not personally responsible for this fabrication and false statements, then someone on your staff was and should be held accountable," Parlatore wrote Thompson, CNN said.