Trump Wants Action on Beautiful Bill as He Handles Iran

President Donald Trump took at least a brief moment away from his focus on Iran to remind Congress it should move fast and approve the One Big Beautiful Bill that's before the Senate.

Trump posted on Sunday that he saw "Great unity in the Republican Party, perhaps unity like we have never seen before."

Trump said that unity was needed to finish the job on the tax and spending legislation. "Now let’s get the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill done. Our Country is doing GREAT. MAGA!"

The president had asked for the legislation to be finalized in Congress and sent to him to sign by the July Fourth holiday. It’s going to be tight. In addition to the negotiations over that legislation, congressional representatives now have Trump’s newly opened military action against Iran to keep track of.

Trump ordered military strikes against Iran’s nuclear weapon processing plants on Saturday. Israel has been attacking Iran for more than a week, targeting program sites along with top military leaders and nuclear scientists.

Iran’s counterattacks have killed Israeli civilians along with military personnel. Trump opened U.S. direct participation on Saturday with bombing attacks, leading to a new round of threats against the U.S. by Iran.

These new developments may take time away from congressional work on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which addresses making a range of tax cuts permanent and government spending reductions.

The House approved its version, which is now the focus of the Senate. Should the Senate approve a version different than the House, the two chambers will need to agree on a final version to send to the president.

Some elements have been challenged by the Senate parliamentarian, which may lead to even more work to get an acceptable final bill.