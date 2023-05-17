×
Tags: trump | barr | durham report

Trump Slams 'Impotent' Barr After Durham Report

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 01:58 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday on Truth Social after the release of the Durham Report earlier in the week.

"I only wish that Bill Barr, as the Attorney General of the United States, was able to act," Trump wrote. "Sadly, he was afraid of the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics, and their constant threats against him of impeachment, and was absolutely impotent on the subject of the Durham Report. He should have taken strong action."

Trump added that "even more importantly, he did nothing on the massive voter fraud which took place during the 2020 presidential election. Remember, you get NOTHING from RINOS. An honor to have fired him!"

U.S. special counsel John Durham concluded in a report released Monday that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to probe Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and was too dependent on tips given by his political opponents to help further the investigation.

Barr served as Attorney General in the Trump administration from Feb. 14, 2019 to Dec. 23, 2020.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


