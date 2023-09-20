Trump Endorses Rep. Banks for Indiana Senate Seat

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who is seeking to replace Sen. Mike Braun.

"Endorsing Congressman Jim Banks for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Indiana was a very easy thing for me to do," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"I was happy to see that, after the Endorsement, some talented and professional people, but not talented and professional in a league with Jim, all dropped out of the race. Jim has no choice but to be GREAT because Indiana's other Senator, Todd Young, has been weak & ineffective! Jim will be replacing a very good and talented Senator, Mike Braun, who is running for Governor!"

Braun also endorsed Banks this week.

Braun said in a post on social media platform X that Banks is a "proven conservative leader who has a strong track record of fighting for Hoosier values" as a former Indiana state House member, Afghanistan War veteran, and current House member.

"I am confident Jim will continue to put America First and fight for conservative values in the US Senate," Braun wrote. "I give Jim Banks my full and complete endorsement for the United States Senate because he knows America is worth fighting for."

Banks is the favorite to win the GOP nomination and the seat, according to reports.