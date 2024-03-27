×
Trump Plans to Attend Slain NYPD Officer's Wake

By    |   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 03:35 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump plans to attend the wake of a New York City police officer slain during a traffic stop earlier this week, according to the NYPD.

Officer Jonathan Diller, a three-year veteran of and member of the specialized Community Response Team, was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Diller was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.

Diller's wake will be held Thursday at Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, and his funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, NBC New York reported.

NBC News and the Daily News both reported Trump plans to attend the officer's wake.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News that Trump is "moved by the invitation to join" Diller's family and his colleagues "as they deal with his senseless and tragic death."

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to post a tribute to Diller.

"Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of highly decorated NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, whose life was taken by a murderous career criminal yesterday during a traffic stop in Queens," Trump wrote.

"The 'thug' in question has 21 prior arrests and just recently got out of prison - he NEVER should have been let back out on the streets. To Officer Diller's family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!"

Guy Rivera, 34, was in police custody on Tuesday in the fatal shooting, The New York Times reported.

Police say Rivera was sitting in the front seat of an SUV parked in Far Rockaway shortly before 6 p.m. Monday when Diller and his partner approached.

Rivera refused to step out of the illegally parked car and then fired his weapon through the passenger window, according to police.

The bullet hit Diller in the torso, just beneath his protective vest.

Rivera, whose four prior arrests include a gun charge, was shot in the back during the incident, NBC New York reported. He underwent surgery Tuesday at Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive.

Diller was the first NYPD officer killed in line of duty in two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

