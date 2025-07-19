Trump Approval Rating Inches Higher

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has inched higher, according to two polls released Thursday.

Rasmussen Reports, one of the more accurate polls for the 2024 election, has Trump at 50% with a 48% disapproval rating while RMG Research has the president at 52% approval, 48% disapproval.

The Rasmussen poll was conducted July 13-17 and the RMG poll July 9-16.

Trump’s rating improved in both surveys; by 2 percentage points in the RMG poll and by 1 percentage point in the Rasmussen poll.