Trump Declares Feb. 22 Angel Family Day

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 22 as National Angel Family Day, honoring Americans killed by illegal aliens and the families they left behind.

During a ceremony in the East Room of the White House covered live by Newsmax, Trump hosted dozens of "angel families," including Allyson Phillips, the mother of Laken Riley — the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered on Feb. 22, 2024.

"Everyone in this room not only suffered an infinite loss, they were the victims of politicians who put the comfort of foreign criminals before the safety of American citizens and American patriots," Trump said.

"Their stories were censored and suppressed … so that the politicians could open our borders and allow our nation to be invaded. But under the Trump administration, their suffering is forgotten no longer," he added.

Trump said he had long sought to formally recognize Angel Families.

"In just a few moments, I officially sign a proclamation that I've been waiting to sign for a long time," he said. "Feb. 22 is going to be National Angel Family Day. Very important."

Trump recounted how the nursing student "went out for a run on a college campus in Georgia" and was "viciously attacked, brutally beaten, and murdered by an illegal alien gang member who the last administration heartlessly released into our country."

Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national in the country illegally, was convicted in November 2024 for the murder.

Her death galvanized calls for stronger border enforcement and led to passage of the Laken Riley Act, which mandates federal detention of illegal immigrants arrested for burglary or theft.

Trump signed the measure on Jan. 29, 2025 — the first bill of his second term.

"Among the first bills I signed into law after taking office last year was the Laken Riley Act," Trump said. "So proud of it to ensure illegal alien criminals are rapidly removed from the United States of America."

He added that the law has already resulted in "more than 21,000 arrests."

Phillips thanked Trump for keeping his promise to remember her daughter.

"I can't thank you enough. You have said from the beginning, literally the day after this happened, that you would not forget about Laken," she said. "You weren't president at that time, and you have not forgotten.

"You are doing a thankless job that most people just wouldn't do. If you've lived the nightmare that we have lived, you understand the importance of the job that he's doing in securing our nation and fighting for our families, because this could be any family."

Phillips described her daughter as "the most responsible, hardworking, kind, selfless, beautiful Christian," who "didn't make bad choices" and "just wanted to go for a run that morning."

"I'm beyond blessed and thankful that you're honoring not just Laken. She's one in a ton of people that have suffered at the hands of illegal immigrants.

"She's not the only one. And so thank you for honoring all of them."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com