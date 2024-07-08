Trump Adviser: VP Pick Expected by Monday

Former President Donald Trump is poised to reveal his vice-presidential pick for the 2024 election by next Monday, according to senior adviser Jason Miller, ABC News reported.

"It could happen any time this week," Miller said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "By this time next Monday, we will know who President Trump has selected as his running mate for the 2024 election."

Miller mentioned that the announcement could occur anytime this week, potentially aligning with the start of the Republican National Convention, which begins next Monday.

"It could happen any time this week. Could happen literally right up until the first day of the convention," he said.

In a conversation that ventured into Democratic speculation, Miller suggested that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris might not ultimately be the Democratic ticket for November, following calls for Biden to step down after a lackluster debate performance. Biden dismissed the concerns about his performance as a "bad episode" in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

While Miller did not provide specific names from Trump's list of potential running mates, he indicated that Trump has considered options beyond Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio), as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Last month, Trump hinted that he had made up his mind about his running mate. "Right around the convention, maybe a little before," he said while campaigning.

Preparations for the announcement are well underway. Sources told ABC News that a plane for the future Republican vice-presidential nominee is ready in an airport hangar, and the pick is scheduled to attend a fundraiser next week in Milwaukee during the RNC.

Despite the readiness, campaign officials claim they do not know Trump's final selection, and some reported candidates also assert they have not been informed.

Vance said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he hasn't received a call from Trump regarding the vice president spot. "I have not gotten the call, Kristen [Welker], and I'll certainly – you know, maybe not the first person that I let know if that happened, but we'll let the media know if I ever get that call," he said.

Similarly, Rubio said he is unaware of any discussions about joining Trump's ticket. "I heard nothing. I know nothing; you probably know more than I do about it. Donald Trump has a decision to make. He'll make it when he needs to make it. He'll make a good decision," Rubio said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump and his campaign appear to be leveraging the anticipation surrounding the vice president announcement, drawing significant media attention and interest from supporters eager to secure the No. 2 spot.

As the decision nears, Miller emphasizes the importance of selecting a capable running mate. "Whoever he does pick needs to be able to step in and do the job on Day 1. Each of the different prospects has their own strengths, and I think really can help chart the nation forward," Miller told Fox on Monday.