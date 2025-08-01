WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump administration | weight loss drugs | coverage | medicare

Report: Trump to Pilot Weight-Loss Drugs in Medicare

Friday, 01 August 2025 07:28 AM EDT

The Trump administration is planning an experiment to cover weight-loss drugs under Medicare and Medicaid, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing documents from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The proposed plan would permit state Medicaid programs and Medicare Part D insurance plans to voluntarily cover GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound for weight management, the report said.

The initiative is slated to begin in April 2026 for Medicaid and January 2027 for Medicare.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

