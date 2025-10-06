Trump Ends Venezuela Talks, Signaling Possible Military Escalation

President Donald Trump has reportedly abruptly ended diplomatic efforts with Venezuela, a move that U.S. officials say could clear the way for potential military action against drug cartels or the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Richard Grenell, Trump's special envoy who had been leading months of negotiations with Maduro, was directed last week to halt all talks after the president expressed frustration over Caracas' refusal to relinquish power and continued denial of involvement in narcotics trafficking, The New York Times reported Monday.

The decision reflects a hardening U.S. stance.

Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio has labeled Maduro an "illegitimate" leader and a "fugitive from American justice," citing a U.S. indictment on drug trafficking charges. The State Department recently increased its reward for Maduro's capture to $50 million.

Washington has already intensified military operations, launching four strikes against boats it claims were smuggling drugs near Venezuelan waters — the most recent on Friday, killing four men.

A recent notice to Congress declared that the U.S. is in a formal "armed conflict" with drug cartels, labeling their members as "unlawful combatants."

The shift away from diplomacy marks a victory for hawks within the administration who argue that engagement was futile and confusing.

Critics warn that expanding operations into Venezuelan territory or attempting regime change could risk dragging the United States into a prolonged conflict — one Trump had long vowed to avoid.