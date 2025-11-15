WATCH TV LIVE

RFK Jr. Considered Reducing FDA Chief Makary's Authority, WSJ Reports

Saturday, 15 November 2025 10:15 AM EST

Trump administration officials, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have discussed scaling back the role of Marty Makary, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S department of Health and Human Services and the White House did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Kennedy considered appointing a leader to run the agency's daily operations while leaving Makary as a figurehead, amid concerns over infighting among the FDA chief's deputies, the report said.

However, officials decided to drop the idea for now, giving Makary time to improve his leadership of the agency, the report added.

The FDA recently apppointed veteran oncology chief Richard Pazdur to oversee the department that regulates over-the-counter and most prescription drugs, replacing George Tidmarsh, who resigned earlier this month amid serious concerns about his personal conduct.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


