Trump Admin Fires 8 Immigration Judges in NYC

The Trump administration has fired eight immigration judges, ABC News reported Tuesday.

The dismissals of the judges, who worked at 26 Federal Plaza, came after an immigration judge who was fired by the Trump administration sued the Department of Justice, alleging she was a target of unlawful discrimination.

Tania Nemer, a former immigration judge in Ohio, filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging she was fired based on her gender, her dual citizenship with Lebanon, and her previous run for local office as a Democrat — all of which would be violations of civil rights law.

The lawsuit alleges that Nemer was "abruptly fired" in the middle of her probationary period despite receiving "the highest possible performance" reviews.

The National Association of Immigration Judges said some 200 judges have resigned or been fired as part of a Department of Government Efficiency's effort to curtail inefficiency and spending by encouraging federal employees to leave their jobs, with about 100 dismissed, the New York Post reported.

Shortly after she was fired, Nemer filed a formal discrimination complaint with an Equal Employment Opportunity office. The office dismissed it.

The Department of Justice argued that the Trump administration has the right to fire employees and that dismissing Nemer was a "lawful exercise" of that authority.