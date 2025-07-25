Ed Dept Will Release Billions in Remaining Withheld Grant Money for Schools

The Trump administration is releasing billions of dollars in grants to schools for adult literacy, English language instruction, and other programs, the Education Department said Friday.

President Donald Trump's administration had withheld $6 billion in funding on July 1 as part of a review to ensure spending aligned with the White House's priorities. Officials later said the department would release $1.3 billion of the money for after-school programs, days after 10 Republican senators sent a letter imploring the administration to allow frozen education money to be sent to states.

The Education Department said Friday the administration had completed its review of the programs and will begin sending the money to states next week.