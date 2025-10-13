WH to Launch $500M Drone Program Before World Cup

The Trump administration is preparing to launch a $500 million federal initiative to strengthen U.S. airspace security ahead of next summer's FIFA World Cup, according to Politico.

The effort will provide funds to state and local governments to develop anti-drone strategies aimed at preventing potential aerial threats at large gatherings, including the 2026 World Cup — which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico — the U.S. semiquincentennial in 2026, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to the report.

Andrew Giuliani, director of the White House's FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, told Politico the funding will be available to all 50 states, but most heavily used to secure the 104 soccer matches scheduled in U.S. stadiums.

Officials envision local police and security forces using hand-held technology to detect and disable unauthorized drones or order them to return to their launch points.

"Everybody from the governors to the stadium chief security officer say this is something they need in order to protect the [World Cup] sites," Giuliani said.

The program, funded through the Department of Homeland Security under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted in July, reflects growing concern over uncrewed aerial threats — including terrorism, espionage, criminal misuse, and reckless hobbyists.

At present, only federal agencies are authorized to intercept or disable drones. Politico reported the administration is exploring a contingency plan allowing the Department of Justice to temporarily authorize state and local officials to neutralize drones if Congress fails to expand its powers.

Sebastian Gorka, the National Security Council's senior director for counterterrorism, told Politico the program underscores how drones have become both vital and dangerous.

"Drones are a disruptive technology. They have amazing potential for both good and ill," Gorka said.

The initiative also aligns with President Donald Trump's broader strategy to accelerate domestic drone innovation and reduce dependence on foreign technology.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has called drones part of a "weapons-technology revolution," warning they are increasingly used to "smuggle deadly drugs, target our infrastructure, and spy on U.S. defenses."