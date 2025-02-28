Report: Trump Mulls Ending Military Aid to Ukraine

The Trump administration is considering ending all ongoing shipments of military aid to Ukraine in the aftermath of Friday’s contentious meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office, The Washington Post reported.

At stake is roughly $5.5 billion of radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles that are currently awaiting shipment to Ukraine as part of the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), the Post reported.

Trump considers Zelenskyy’s remarks in front of the American media as intransigence, according to the report. In a post to Truth Social afterward, Trump said Zelenskyy “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

The Biden administration used the PDA on 55 occasions since August 2021 to provide Ukraine military assistance totaling approximately $31.7 billion from Department of Defense stockpiles, the Trump administration announced on Jan. 20.

Friday's meeting went off the rails when Zelenskyy pushed Trump and Vance for U.S. security commitments to keep his country safe from further Russian aggression, adding that promises of peace from Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted.

"You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have."

