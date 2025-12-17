Trump Unveils $1,776 Warrior Dividend for Troops

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that every active-duty member of the U.S. armed forces will receive a $1,776 Christmas bonus, unveiling what he called the "Warrior Dividend" during a nationally televised prime-time address from the White House.

Trump said the one-time payment would go to roughly 1.45 million service members and is already being distributed, with checks scheduled to arrive before Christmas. The amount, Trump said, was deliberately chosen to honor America's founding in 1776. That's just ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary, to be celebrate throiughout the coming year.

"I am also proud to announce that 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special — we call Warrior Dividend — before Christmas, a Warrior Dividend in honor of our nation's founding in 1776," Trump said during the address, which was carried live by Newsmax from the White House Diplomatic Room.

"We are sending every soldier $1,776. The checks are already on the way," Trump said. "Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

The Warrior Dividend emerged as a highlight of Trump's year-end prime-time address, which the White House framed as a review of economic gains and fiscal changes achieved during his second term and promised gains in the comiing years of the president's second term. The speech focused heavily on revenue growth, job creation, and what Trump described as a reshaping of federal finances.

Trump tied the military bonus directly to increased government revenue generated through tariffs and recent legislation, arguing that stronger trade enforcement and changes in economic policy produced results that exceeded projections.

"We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along," Trump said.

The president cast the dividend as both a tangible reward and a symbolic gesture, presenting it as recognition of service members' sacrifices while reinforcing claims of economic revival. Trump said the payment reflects an administration that prioritizes military families and uses economic strength to deliver direct benefits rather than expanding federal debt.

The prime-time address marked Trump's final nationally televised speech of the year and served as a capstone to a broader messaging effort focused on economic performance. Trump used the speech to highlight tariff revenue, domestic manufacturing investment, and wage growth, arguing that those factors allowed the administration to deliver what he described as meaningful, immediate relief.

Trump has been facing increasing headwinds over what critics say has been an inadequate focus on affordability and economic wel-lbeing.

Trump has frequently pointed to support for the armed forces as a defining element of his presidency, citing increased military funding, pay raises, and expanded benefits. He said the Warrior Dividend builds on those efforts by delivering a direct payment while reinforcing the connection between economic policy and national defense.