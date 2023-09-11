Trump: 9/11 'Seared Into Our Minds Forever'

Former President Donald Trump posted a video to his Truth Social site on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, saying those events "are seared into our minds forever" and that we will "never forget."

In the nearly two-minute video, Trump paid tribute to the victims of the attacks and to the first responders who died on that day, as well as to those who rescued so many of the victims who were injured in the terrorist aattacks.

'Today, on the solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago, leaving a void that can never be filled. ... We will say a prayer for each of the beautiful families they left behind whose pain is beyond comprehension."

The former president added that "no one who lived through the horror of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day. ... The images ... are seared into our minds forever; we will never forget."

He made special reference to the first responders who "acted with supreme heroism ... and in many cases gave their lives in the line of duty."

Trump concluded the video by saying: "God bless the memory of all of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks. We will never ever forget, we will never forget you. We love you. God bless their families and God bless America."