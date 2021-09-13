Trump Leaves Door Open for 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump on Monday told Fox News that there may be “no choice” when it comes to him running for the White House again in 2024 when asked about his plans for a potential bid.

"I don't think we're going to have a choice," Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview. "It is disgraceful."

He then described the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan as the "greatest embarrassment in the history of our country."

"When you look at Afghanistan and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason," Trump said before claiming that military "parents – they want to speak with me – they don’t want to speak with [President Joe] Biden."

"They're just devastated," he said. "It is getting to a point where we really have no choice."

Trump went on to rip his successor as "an incompetent person as the leader of our country" and said that his administration is "divisive.”

"They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive – they're not inclusive," he said. "They are very, very dividing and divisive."

Over the weekend, when asked about running for president again during a tribute to first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Trump said that running for office again is “a tough question,” but also “an easy question” for him.

“I mean, I know what I'm going to do, but I'm not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous,” he said, according to Fox News.