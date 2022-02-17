×
Tags: 2020 Elections | 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | trump | 2020 election | 2024 election | buddy carter

Rep. Buddy Carter: 'Beneficial' If Trump Moved On From 2020 Election

Buddy Carter
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga. (Greg Nash/Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 February 2022 04:01 PM

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told the Daily Mail in an interview that it would benefit Donald Trump and the Republican Party if the former president would drop his focus on alleged 2020 election fraud, the outlet reported on Thursday.

"I think it would be beneficial for the party and mostly for Donald Trump," if he shifted his election irregularity message sooner than later, Carter, a close ally of Trump, told the Daily Mail.

"I think if Donald Trump is serious about running in 2024 — and I hope he is — if he will concentrate on his record, as the president, then I think he's got a really good chance," Carter said. "In fact, I think he would win in 2024. But he needs to focus on 2024 and not on the election of 2020. He needs to concentrate on his record. He's got a great record."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., indicated a similar message on Sunday during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week."

"I am not contesting the 2020 election," Graham told host George Stephanopoulos. "I'd like to reform the system. The problems we found in 2020 need to be addressed. But the 2020 election is over for me. 

"He has a great chance of being president again in 2024 if he'll start comparing what he did as president versus what's going on now and how to fix the mess we're in. If he looks backward, I think he's hurting his chances."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
