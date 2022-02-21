Trudeau Insists On Extending Emergency Powers Despite End of Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news conference on Monday that his government still requires the use of emergency powers, even after anti-mandate protesters were cleared from Ottawa over the weekend.

''This state of emergency is not over. There continue to be real concerns about the coming days,'' Trudeau said, claiming there is a possibility of new blockades.

''Right now ... people [are] out there indicating that they are ready to blockade, to continue their illegal occupations to disrupt Canadians' lives. We feel that this measure needs to remain in place,'' he added.

Trudeau argued that the Emergencies Act invoked last week to quell record protests in the country is still necessary for law enforcement to respond to ''weeks of dangerous and unlawful activities, after weeks of people being harassed in the neighborhoods, after evidence of increased ideologically motivated violent extremism activity across the country.''

''Invoking the Emergencies Act has been necessary. Law enforcement agencies relied on it to set up secured areas in downtown Ottawa and at border crossings. It prevented foreign money from continuing to fund illegal blockades, and it's making sure our borders remain open. It has been the responsible thing to do,'' Trudeau continued.

Members of the Conservative Party have accused Trudeau of abusing his powers. Legislator Dean Allison decried ''authoritarian military-style measures'' against the Freedom Convoy protesters, according to Reuters.

The New Democratic Party has said they will support Trudeau's Liberal Party extension of the emergency orders, the outlet reported.

Related Stories