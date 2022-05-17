Truckers' 'The People's Convoy' Returning to D.C. Area Tuesday

The People's Convoy group of truckers protesting federal and state mandates relating to the COVID-19 pandemic is returning to the greater Washington, D.C., area on Tuesday with a stop in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to the organization.

"This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates," the group's website states. "This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It is not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers' instructions, the Constitution."

The group initially trekked from California to Washington in March to protest pandemic mandates, staying at the Hagerstown Speedway for most of the month, and then returned to California in early April to oppose state bills with strict COVID-19 controls, Herald-Mail Media reported at the time.

"I think stopping those is more important at this point in time than getting the emergency declaration repealed because that's already in place and we need to stop stuff like these bills from getting in place," convoy organizer Mike Landis told the publication, "Otherwise, the rest of us that don't live in California are going to end up subject to the same situation."

Landis said then that the group would return to Washington to "finish the job."

Washington television station WUSA 9 reported that the convoy is expected to return to the speedway Tuesday, and the group said it is holding a rally at 6 p.m. for the return.

The Hill reports that the convoy may consist of 15 to 20 trucks staying at the speedway for "a week or two."

WUSA9 also reported that D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris Rodriguez said his agency is aware of the group's planned return and is monitoring the situation and is preparing for any demonstrations that could arise.

"The District of Columbia is aware of reports that this demonstration activity may return to our city. HSEMA and the Metropolitan Police Department continue to monitor for any possible threats to public safety," Rodriguez told the television station. "We are joined in that effort by our District, regional, and federal partners. As part of our layered mitigation strategy and enhanced preparedness posture, the District has focused support and resources to protect our residents, businesses, and minimize disruptions to our community. While we do not discuss operational tactics, MPD will take appropriate enforcement action against those who engage in unlawful behavior in the District of Columbia."

During the group's first visit to the region, Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, visited the truckers at the speedway, The Hill reported.