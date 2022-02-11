Fundraising Site Ordered to Freeze $8.6M for Trucker Convoy Says It Won't Comply

The Christian fundraising site being used by the Canadian trucker protest known as the "Freedom Convoy" says it won't comply with a Canadian court order to freeze over $8.6 million in funds donated to the group.

"Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo," the group said in a tweet. "All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign."

Truckers have been protesting in Ottawa for more than two weeks as part of the convoy calling for an end to the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and have blocked three border crossings between the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the blockade as the demonstration is reportedly resulting in $1 billion in daily losses.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday granted a request from the provincial government to freeze access to the funds donated to GiveSendGo. The order "binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations," according to a spokesperson for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform," Ford's office said in a statement.

The convoy previously raised more than $10 million with GoFundMe until the platform shut it down and refunded the money at the request of the Canadian government.