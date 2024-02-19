MAGA Trucker Opts Out of Boycott He Encouraged

A trucker who backed a boycott of New York City after former President Donald Trump got slapped with whopping civil fraud penalty reportedly opted out after a flurry of posts, some of which were later deleted.

"Chicago Ray" wrote in a Friday post "there's millions of Truckers for Trump" in warning New Yorkers to "start stocking up" and to "leave TrumpTF alone."

That post came after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump must pay $355 million in penalties in the civil fraud case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump vowed to appeal, NBC News reported Monday.

After the ruling, "Boycott NYC" began to trend on social media as some MAGA truckers urged each other to refuse to enter the city. As of Sunday, the term had been used in about 13,000 posts on X, Newsweek reported.

"I've been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I've talked to about 10 drivers," Chicago Ray wrote on X over the weekend, claiming the boycott would begin Monday, Newsweek later reported.

"I don't know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I'll tell you what — you f*** around and find out."

The original post was deleted, according to Newsweek, but a new one popped up Monday in which he distanced himself from the boycott calls and said he was not encouraging anyone to do anything.

That post was also deleted, though a screenshot was shared by MeidasTouch.

"Just to be clear.... I'm no figurehead of any movement...." the screenshot showed. "I'm not leading, nor have I encouraged, or am I encouraging anyone to do anything other than what they were doing prior to the ruling on Friday in New York City."

Chicago Ray posted another, claiming he deleted the original video because it went viral, and that his grandson had seen it on TikTok. He also claimed his decision was not because anyone "got to" him, stressing his continued support of Trump and for truckers.

"Drivers can make their own decisions based on their families and their careers... I worked for a place for 18 years and I quit em in one day and had this job b4 I got to my car.... i ain't the leader of any movement... I'm my own man period…." he wrote.

Late last month, a convoy of protesters calling itself "God's Army" drove to the U.S. southern border, with organizers aiming to expose the Biden administration's lax immigration policies.