×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: troy nehls | joe biden | donald trump | ukraine

Rep. Nehls to Biden: Call in Trump to End War in Ukraine

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 10:20 AM EST

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, this week suggested that President Joe Biden ask former President Trump about ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump. Donald Trump will call [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and end this war," Nehls said on Fox News, Thursday. "We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it."

Nehls said Putin would be receptive to Trump since Putin "never went into Ukraine" when Trump was in office.

NBC News reports that neither Trump nor the White House responded to requests for a response to Nehls' comments.

Nehls, who served in the military as a tank commander, said the Abrams that the Pentagon will send to Ukraine is a "very powerful piece of equipment, but it requires an enormous amount of logistical support."

Nehls also criticized how much the U.S. is spending on the war in Ukraine, saying that nearly $100 billion has been spent while "there's a crisis on every corner in this country."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump denounced the move to send more than two dozen tanks to Ukraine, saying, "FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, this week suggested that President Joe Biden ask former President Trump about ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump," Nehls said.
troy nehls, joe biden, donald trump, ukraine
203
2023-20-27
Friday, 27 January 2023 10:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved