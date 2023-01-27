Rep. Nehls to Biden: Call in Trump to End War in Ukraine

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, this week suggested that President Joe Biden ask former President Trump about ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Joe Biden, you need to call Donald Trump. Donald Trump will call [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and end this war," Nehls said on Fox News, Thursday. "We must stop this war, and Donald Trump can do it."

Nehls said Putin would be receptive to Trump since Putin "never went into Ukraine" when Trump was in office.

NBC News reports that neither Trump nor the White House responded to requests for a response to Nehls' comments.

Nehls, who served in the military as a tank commander, said the Abrams that the Pentagon will send to Ukraine is a "very powerful piece of equipment, but it requires an enormous amount of logistical support."

Nehls also criticized how much the U.S. is spending on the war in Ukraine, saying that nearly $100 billion has been spent while "there's a crisis on every corner in this country."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump denounced the move to send more than two dozen tanks to Ukraine, saying, "FIRST COME THE TANKS, THEN COME THE NUKES. Get this crazy war ended, NOW. So easy to do!"