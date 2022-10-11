Troy Aikman Catching Heat for 'Dresses' Comment During Chiefs-Raiders Game

Pro football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is under fire after making an alleged sexist remark during Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Aikman, in his role as ESPN analyst, questioned a first-half, roughing-the-passer penalty called when Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tackled Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind.

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off," Aikman said.

While many people on social media criticized the penalty, others took aim at Aikman’s comment.

"A truly awful call, but let's not overlook Troy Aikman’s sexist comment: 'My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and we take the dresses off,'" Fortune Magazine editorial director Rachel Schallom Lobdell tweeted during the game.

"Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-misogynistic way to critique the call besides 'take the dresses off,'" journalist Chuck Modi tweeted. "And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny normalized by coaches as a kid & even participated myself. Way past time to end such sports talk."

"Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said?" radio host Jason Page tweeted. "Did he really just say that it's time for the league to"take the dresses off"? The 60's called, they want their chauvinist back. Seriously @ESPN ... do better than that crap."

Other users defended the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

"everyone mad at #TroyAikman for a joke. A joke! #tuesdayvibe #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder," Do As I Say, Not As I Do wrote in a retweet of Page's post.

"Just stop, triggered feminists. It’s a man’s game. #troyaikman," radio host Heidi Harris tweeted.

As of early afternoon, Aikman had yet to address the remark publicly.