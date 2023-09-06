Tropical Storm Lee Now a Hurricane, Heads for Caribbean

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Lee developed into a hurricane, making its way toward the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center sent out an advisory at 5 p.m. warning that the weather system, located in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, a group of islands intersecting the Caribbean and Atlantic, was moving west-northwest at a speed of around 14 mph with winds up to 75 mph.

"Lee strengthens into a hurricane ... likely to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane by early Saturday," the weather service wrote.

While the storm center does not predict the hurricane will make landfall, it will, according to The Hill, "bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in parts of the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea."

Additionally, tropical storm-force winds are expected over the weekend to hit the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the Leeward Islands.