Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to intensify into a powerful hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center's announcement on Tuesday.

The tropical storm formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands. As of Tuesday evening, the storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 mph and is expected to approach along the north of Puerto Rico by Saturday or Sunday, reaching a Category 4 storm with winds up to 145 mph, according to Axios.

"It is becoming a question of when and not if rapid intensification (RI) occurs with Lee," the Hurricane Center said.