WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tropical storm iona central Pacific

Tropical Storm Iona Forms in Central Pacific Ocean

Monday, 28 July 2025 08:39 AM EDT

Tropical Storm Iona formed in the central Pacific Ocean and is expected to continue trekking toward the west over warm, open waters well south of Hawaii.

Iona emerged Sunday from a tropical depression and was about 915 miles (1,473 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was forecast to become a hurricane by Monday night, but currently poses no threat to Hawaii.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (80 kph). It was moving in a generally westward direction at about 12 mph (19 kph).

Iona is the first named storm of the hurricane season in the central Pacific. It was forecast to weaken starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tropical Storm Iona formed in the central Pacific Ocean and is expected to continue trekking toward the west over warm, open waters well south of Hawaii. Iona emerged Sunday from a tropical depression and was about 915 miles (1,473 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu, the U.S....
tropical storm iona central Pacific
124
2025-39-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved