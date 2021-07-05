×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: tropical storm | elsa | florida keys | tuesday

Tropical Storm Elsa Expected to Pass Near Florida Keys Tuesday: NHC

Tropical Storm Elsa Expected to Pass Near Florida Keys Tuesday: NHC
(DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 05 July 2021 06:40 AM

Tropical storm Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system was located about 110 miles east south-east of Cayo Largo, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Monday.

Tropical storm warnings and watches have been extended along the west coast of Florida, the NHC added. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tropical storm Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys early on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory...
tropical storm, elsa, florida keys, tuesday
81
2021-40-05
Monday, 05 July 2021 06:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved