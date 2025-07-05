WATCH TV LIVE

Tropical Storm Warnings Issued for Carolinas as Chantal Forms off Coast

Saturday, 05 July 2025 05:25 PM EDT

Tropical Storm Chantal formed off the southeast U.S. coast and was forecast to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Saturday. Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 5 p.m. EDT, it was noted Chantal was expected to hit "the coast of South Carolina overnight or early Sunday."

At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located about 105 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph, and it was moving north at 3 mph.

The storm's center was expected to move across the coast of South Carolina late Saturday or early Sunday, with some some additional strengthening forecast before landfall.

Heavy rain was forecast for the coastal plain of the Carolinas through Monday — total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts up to 6 inches — threatening flash flooding.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


