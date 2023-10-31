US Mideast Troops Targeted for 23rd Time in 2 Weeks

A total of four bases where U.S. troops are stationed in the Middle East have been attacked in by Iran-backed groups in the last day, according to a senior U.S. military official.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance said Monday it attacked U.S. and coalition forces at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, NBC News reported, but the rockets didn't result in any casualties or infrastructure damage.

Three other bases were also attacked in the region, the senior military official said today. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The attack on Ain al-Asad came in the early hours of Tuesday and did not cause casualties or damage, according to Reuters sources. It is the latest in a series of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, as tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas war.

U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 23 times by rockets and drones in Iraq and Syria from Oct. 17-30, according to the U.S. Defense Department website citing a senior U.S. defense official.

There has been an increase in attacks on U.S. forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on Oct. 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

A group called the Islamic resistance in Iraq has endorsed Tuesday's attack.

Four Katyusha rockets were fired Monday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, an attack also claimed by the same group.

Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have consistently demanded the expulsion of American troops after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in 2020. The militia groups since then resorted to rocket attacks on U.S. forces in the country and the embassy in Baghdad.

These attacks stopped when Prime Minister Sudani - nominated by the coordination framework, the largest parliamentary bloc composed of an alliance of Iran-aligned factions - assumed power last year.

Calls for the expulsion of U.S. troops have also been relatively quiet since then. But these demands, along with the attacks, have resumed in connection with increased Israeli bombardment on Gaza.

In the latest such call Monday, Monday, Iraqi politician Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the Political and Military Badr organization close to Iran, urged the government to "take all necessary measures to set a serious, specific, and short-term timetable for the exit of international coalition forces from Iraq."

Amiri's call comes a few days after Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the Iraqi government and lawmakers to close the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in response to Washington's "unfettered support" for Israel.

This report contains material from Reuters.