Pharmacies Limiting Sales of Kids' Pain Meds Amid Supply Shortage

CVS and Walgreens confirmed Monday, through a Hill Nexstar report, the companies would be limiting the sales of children's pain and fever medication amidst a supply shortage.

The decision was due to "increased demand and various supplier challenges," a Walgreens spokesperson told Nexstar. The company added the pediatric fever-reducing products are "seeing constraint across the country" as well.

"In an effort to help support availability and avoid excess purchases, we put into effect an online only purchase limit of six per online transaction for all over-the-counter pediatric fever reducers," the Walgreens spokesperson added.

While the report outlines that "there is currently no widespread, national shortage," Walgreens is still encouraging its customers to check out the online availability in their respective communities.

CVS spokeswoman Mary Gattuso added that the pharmacy chain limited product availability to ensure "equitable access for all our customers."

Gattuso then confirmed that there would be a two-product limit on all children's pain relief products sold in-store and online.

"We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," said Gattuso.

As former acting head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Richard Besser, tells ABC News, in light of the nation facing what's being dubbed a "tripledemic," or an increase in RSV, COVID and the flu cases for the winter, people should go out and get vaccinated or boosted, or obtain over the counter medicine from someone they know.