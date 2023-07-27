×
Utah Mayor Staggs Calls Sen. Romney to Debate Stage

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 11:05 AM EDT

Trent Staggs, mayor of Riverton, Utah, called out Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in his 2024 GOP primary campaign, seeking a debate to deliver "answers" for Utahns.

"Hey @MittRomney, let's debate," Staggs tweeted Wednesday. "You can defend your support for raising the debt ceiling, voting in Mayorkas and Ketanji Brown Jackson, and many other bad votes.

"I'll explain why Americans DO deserve America First policies and a small federal government. You in?"

Staggs' campaign is seeking to capitalize on the border missteps of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who might be impeached by the House and potentially sent to the Senate for removal.

The 49 Senate Republicans need 11 more votes among the 48 Democrats and three independents that caucus with them in order to remove an impeached Biden administration official. And, notably, Romney has sided with Democrats against Republicans on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump after he left office in January 2021.

"I think most Utahns want answers," Staggs wrote in a statement to Newsmax. "Why did Mitt Romney support disasters like Mayorkas and Ketanji Brown Jackson? Why did he vote to raise the debt ceiling and for trillions more in spending? Most of all, why did he impeach Donald Trump and work so hard to get Joe Biden elected?

"Mitt Romney has hid from Utah as he's allowed his personal vendetta against Donald Trump to make him more liberal by the day. I want to hear him articulate why. I'm running for Senate because Utah deserves a senator who puts them first."

Newsmax reached out to Romney's Washington, D.C., office for comment and has not yet heard back.

Staggs has picked up some notably pro-Trump endorsements of late, including Turning Point USA and conservative radio host and podcaster Mark Levin.

