DHS Raid of Texas Illegals Gang Nets 150 Arrests

A Homeland Security task force operation in San Antonio on Sunday resulted in the arrests of more than 150 illegal aliens at an after-hours nightclub known to be frequented by members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The raid, executed by ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI alongside 12 other federal, state, and local agencies, also seized cocaine, three guns, and about $35,000 in cash.

Among those arrested were 27 suspected Tren de Aragua members, two people under investigation in connection with human smuggling and money laundering, and one person wanted by the DEA for cocaine trafficking.

Notable arrests include those of previously deported Mexican national Marcelo Gomez-Gonzalez, convicted of alien smuggling, and Venezuelan national Yormary Paola Aguilar Fuentes, convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a weapon.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said the operation removed "150 illegal aliens, including 27 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members" and seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

The raid marks the first major action by a newly formed immigration and crime task force operating in South Texas.

The Trump administration launched an aggressive crackdown on Tren de Aragua by designating it a foreign terrorist organization this past February through an executive order to speed up sanctions and rapid deportations.

This includes indicting high-ranking members on terrorism-related charges, imposing Treasury sanctions on alleged leaders for drug and human trafficking, and deporting hundreds of suspected Tren de Aragua members to Venezuela and other countries, invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.