Treasury Releases List of Jobs Covered by No Tax on Tips

The Treasury Department on Monday revealed the full list of jobs that will qualify for a new tax deduction aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to end taxes on tips.
The list, which the Treasury Department provided exclusively to Axios, is divided into eight sections based on the type of work performed and will be published in the Federal Register along with a series of proposed regulations from the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.
The jobs include:
1. Beverage & food service
- Bartenders
- Wait staff
- Food servers, nonrestaurant
- Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
- Chefs and cooks
- Food preparation workers
- Fast food and counter workers
- Dishwashers
- Host staff, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
- Bakers
2. Entertainment and events
- Gambling dealers
- Gambling change people, and booth cashiers
- Gambling cage workers
- Gambling and sports book writers and runners
- Dancers
- Musicians and singers
- Disc jockeys (except radio)
- Entertainers and performers
- Digital content creators
- Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
- Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
3. Hospitality and guest services
- Baggage porters and bellhops
- Concierges
- Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
- Maids and housekeeping cleaners
4. Home Services
- Home maintenance and repair workers
- Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers
- Home electricians
- Home plumbers
- Home heating/air conditioning mechanics and installers
- Home appliance installers and repairers
- Home cleaning service workers
- Locksmiths
- Roadside assistance workers
5. Personal services
- Personal care and service workers
- Private event planners
- Private event and portrait photographers
- Private event videographers
- Event officiants
- Pet caretakers
- Tutors
- Nannies and babysitters
6. Personal appearance and wellness
- Skincare specialists
- Massage therapists
- Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
- Shampooers
- Manicurists and pedicurists
- Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians
- Makeup artists
- Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors
- Tattoo artists and piercers
- Tailors
- Shoe and leather workers and repairers
7. Recreation and instruction
- Golf caddies
- Self-enrichment teachers
- Recreational and tour pilots
- Tour guides and escorts
- Travel guides
- Sports and recreation instructors
8. Transportation and delivery
- Parking and valet attendants
- Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs
- Shuttle drivers
- Goods delivery people
- Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners
- Private and charter bus drivers
- Water taxi operators and charter boat workers
- Rickshaw, pedicab, and carriage drivers
- Home movers
Until 2028, workers in these jobs will be eligible to deduct up to $25,000 in cash tips from their federal taxable income, as well as up to $12,500 in overtime pay.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the news outlet that the deduction is "expansive but fair," adding, "For workers, $20 here and $20 there can make a big difference."
