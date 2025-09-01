Treasury Releases List of Jobs Covered by No Tax on Tips

The Treasury Department on Monday revealed the full list of jobs that will qualify for a new tax deduction aimed at fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to end taxes on tips.

The list, which the Treasury Department provided exclusively to Axios, is divided into eight sections based on the type of work performed and will be published in the Federal Register along with a series of proposed regulations from the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.

The jobs include:

1. Beverage & food service

Bartenders

Wait staff

Food servers, nonrestaurant

Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Chefs and cooks

Food preparation workers

Fast food and counter workers

Dishwashers

Host staff, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Bakers

2. Entertainment and events

Gambling dealers

Gambling change people, and booth cashiers

Gambling cage workers

Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Dancers

Musicians and singers

Disc jockeys (except radio)

Entertainers and performers

Digital content creators

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

3. Hospitality and guest services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Maids and housekeeping cleaners

4. Home Services

Home maintenance and repair workers

Home landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Home electricians

Home plumbers

Home heating/air conditioning mechanics and installers

Home appliance installers and repairers

Home cleaning service workers

Locksmiths

Roadside assistance workers

5. Personal services

Personal care and service workers

Private event planners

Private event and portrait photographers

Private event videographers

Event officiants

Pet caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and babysitters

6. Personal appearance and wellness

Skincare specialists

Massage therapists

Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and pedicurists

Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Makeup artists

Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Tailors

Shoe and leather workers and repairers

7. Recreation and instruction

Golf caddies

Self-enrichment teachers

Recreational and tour pilots

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Sports and recreation instructors

8. Transportation and delivery

Parking and valet attendants

Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs

Shuttle drivers

Goods delivery people

Personal vehicle and equipment cleaners

Private and charter bus drivers

Water taxi operators and charter boat workers

Rickshaw, pedicab, and carriage drivers

Home movers

Until 2028, workers in these jobs will be eligible to deduct up to $25,000 in cash tips from their federal taxable income, as well as up to $12,500 in overtime pay.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the news outlet that the deduction is "expansive but fair," adding, "For workers, $20 here and $20 there can make a big difference."