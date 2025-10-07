WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: treasury department | secretary deputy | derek theurer | scott bessent | donald trump

Derek Theurer Named Deputy Treasury Secretary

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 08:46 AM EDT

The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that Derek Theurer will assume the duties of deputy secretary under Scott Bessent.

"His ongoing commitment to serving the American people, deep policy acumen and legislative expertise, as well as years of operational experience make him the ideal person to perform the duties of deputy secretary," Bessent wrote in a statement. "I appreciate his continued service on my team as we address issues vital to the success of the economy."

Theurer joined the department in January as counselor and has been a key adviser on global tax negotiations and the implementation of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. In March, he was nominated to serve as deputy under secretary for legislative affairs.

Theurer, a Utah State University graduate, holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that Derek Theurer will assume the duties of deputy secretary under Scott Bessent.
treasury department, secretary deputy, derek theurer, scott bessent, donald trump
140
2025-46-07
Tuesday, 07 October 2025 08:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved