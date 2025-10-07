Derek Theurer Named Deputy Treasury Secretary

The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that Derek Theurer will assume the duties of deputy secretary under Scott Bessent.

"His ongoing commitment to serving the American people, deep policy acumen and legislative expertise, as well as years of operational experience make him the ideal person to perform the duties of deputy secretary," Bessent wrote in a statement. "I appreciate his continued service on my team as we address issues vital to the success of the economy."

Theurer joined the department in January as counselor and has been a key adviser on global tax negotiations and the implementation of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. In March, he was nominated to serve as deputy under secretary for legislative affairs.

Theurer, a Utah State University graduate, holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University.