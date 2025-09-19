WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: treasury department | bill pulte | ngfs | paris agreement

US Exits Global Green Finance Network

By    |   Friday, 19 September 2025 04:02 PM EDT

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced it is withdrawing from a coalition of global central banks and supervisors focused on climate finance, citing President Donald Trump's executive orders prioritizing American energy and jobs.

The Federal Insurance Office, part of the Treasury Department, formally notified the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) of the U.S. withdrawal, according to a Treasury press release.

The NGFS was established to coordinate climate-related financial policies and advance the goals of the Paris Agreement. The United States had already exited that accord, and officials said NGFS activities do not align with the Trump administration's economic priorities.

"Withdrawal from NGFS is one part of implementing President Trump's Executive Orders Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements and Unleashing American Energy," the department said.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte also confirmed the decision in a post on X, declaring that the Federal Housing Finance Agency is pulling back from NGFS membership effective immediately.

Treasury officials argued that the group's scope exceeds its original mission and intrudes into areas outside its technical and coordinating role. The department noted that NGFS work on monetary policy frameworks and related initiatives extended beyond the core duties of U.S. financial regulators.

Administration officials framed the move as a step toward protecting domestic industries and jobs. "NGFS' initiatives are inconsistent with this Administration's priorities to grow the U.S. economy and American jobs," the statement said.

Despite leaving the international network, the Federal Insurance Office pledged to maintain engagement with state insurance regulators and private-sector stakeholders to safeguard U.S. interests in global insurance discussions.

The decision underscores a broader shift in U.S. policy away from multilateral climate finance efforts and toward domestic economic development. Supporters argue that the move reduces regulatory overreach and keeps American energy and financial policy under national control.

At the same time, the withdrawal places the United States outside a coalition that many other global financial institutions consider central to addressing climate-related risks. The NGFS comprises dozens of central banks and supervisors worldwide, working to integrate environmental factors into financial oversight.

The U.S. pullout reflects the Trump administration's stance that such efforts impose unnecessary burdens on economic growth while offering limited direct benefits to American workers.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced it is withdrawing from a coalition of global central banks and supervisors focused on climate finance, citing President Donald Trump's executive orders prioritizing American energy and jobs.
treasury department, bill pulte, ngfs, paris agreement
376
2025-02-19
Friday, 19 September 2025 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved