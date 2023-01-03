Dutch Reveal Map With Clues to WWII-Era Nazi Stolen Treasure

A map reportedly containing clues to a long-sought Nazi trove of stolen treasure during the tail end of World War II — reportedly worth millions of dollars — will be put on display to the public for the first time.

The treasure map will be part of an exhibition being made available Tuesday by the National Archives of the Netherlands.

The Dutch newspaper, The NL Times, reports the collection includes more than 1,000 terabytes of digital files, 15 million photos, and 300,000 maps.

However, the treasure map remains the biggest draw.

It is believed that watches, jewelry, and jewels — including cut and polished diamonds — were stolen by Nazi soldiers, and the booty was placed in four ammunition boxes that were buried in Ommeren, a Dutch village about 30 miles east of Arnhem.

The booty has tremendous value, so much that The Netherlands reportedly brought a Nazi officer back to find it, but the items were never recovered.

"During the defense of Arnhem, there was an explosion at a branch of the Rotterdamsche Bank on the Velperweg. German soldiers put loot in their coats at the scene," said Annet Waalkens of the National Archives in an interview with Dutch newspaper Omroep Gelderland.

Treasure seekers might have discovered the stolen items, but that was never announced to the public. Another workable theory, according to Dutch media: The Nazis might have seized the items days after they were stolen.

Joost Rosendaal, a historian with Radboud University in Nijmegen, told Omroep Gelderland the map "stimulates the imagination."

"The fact that there is such a specific map is special. A lot is still unclear and there are still many questions," said Rosendaal, who added he "wouldn't be surprised at all if the treasure disappeared."

