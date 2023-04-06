Travis Tritt Drops Anheuser-Busch Over Trans Deal

Country music artist Travis Tritt is cutting ties with Anheuser-Busch over the beer company's Bud Light partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider," Tritt posted on Twitter on Wednesday night. "I know many other artists who are doing the same."

"In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the '90s," the 60-year-old continued. "That was when Anheuser-Busch was American-owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame."

In a follow-up post, Tritt said that "other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled."

"I have no such fear," the singer-songwriter wrote.

When another user said that someone needs to post a "list of all related Bud products," Tritt responded with a graphic of 30 beer brands owned by Anheuser-Busch, including Budweiser, Beck's, Stella Artois, Corona, Busch, and Rolling Rock.

Tritt's break with Anheuser-Busch comes days after Kid Rock dramatically called for a boycott of the company's products by shooting up cases of Bud Light after TikToker Mulvaney was revealed as the brand's newest spokesperson.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," the country-rock artist said in a video posted Monday night.

"Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible," he said, firing a semiautomatic rifle at several cases of the beer.

"F*** Bud Light, and f*** Anheuser-Busch," he shouted and made an obscene gesture at the camera. "Have a terrific day!"

Mulvaney, born a biological male, unveiled the "365 Days of Girlhood" ad campaign over the weekend and said the beer company sent her packs of Bud Light featuring her face. On Instagram, the trans activist called the beer cans her "most prized possession" and shared a video of her drinking a Bud Light beer in a bathtub.