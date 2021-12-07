$10B Lawsuit Filed Against Rapper, Astroworld

A Houston law firm has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott and the Astroworld Festival on behalf of 1,547 concertgoers who attended the Nov. 5 event where 10 people died and hundreds were injured.

Multiple individual lawsuits already have been filed by victims and their families related to the event where people were crushed as fans rushed the stage, but Monday's lawsuit represents the largest number of defendants, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Attorney Brent Coon, whose firm is handling the lawsuit, said that he also has run a promotion company for 20 years and knows how such events should be planned.

"We will roll over every rock in this matter. Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees," Coon said in a press release.

"It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and down-playing their responsibilities that attach to events such as this," he added. "Anyone involved can at least temporarily stop an event when safety becomes a serious issue.

"Trying to publicly dodge culpability is irresponsible and inconsistent with what really goes on behind the scenes in these events," he said.

The lawsuit is demanding legislation that would include crowd control planning specialists to certify events, mandated training for event preparation and criminal liability for wrongdoing.

Scott has offered to pay funeral expenses for the 10 people killed, but the family of the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, has declined.