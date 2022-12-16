Hundreds of Travelers Stranded in Machu Picchu as Protests Rage On

About 300 travelers are stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly protests continue in Peru amid the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, CNN reports.

Machu Picchu Mayor Darwin Baca told CNN he has asked the government to "help us and establish helicopter flights in order to evacuate the tourists. The only way to get in and out of the town is by train, and these services are suspended until further notice."

The primary way to access the ancient Incan settlement is a rail line but PeruRail, the operator that runs railways in the south of Peru, announced it had stopped running its services to and from Machu Picchu on Tuesday.

"We regret the inconvenience that these announcements generate for our passengers; however, they are due to situations beyond the control of our company and seek to prioritize the safety of passengers and workers," the company said in a statement.

Baca said PeruRail was "still reviewing the situation."

He also said Peruvians, South Americans, Americans and Europeans are among the stranded travelers.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory for Peru, warning to "reconsider travel due to crime. Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest" following Castillo's ouster.

At least 15 people have been killed in the protests.

Peru's new government on Wednesday declared a 30-day state of emergency to quell violent demonstrations.

Castillo was arrested a week ago and forced out after he attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations.

Travelers have also been stranded in other parts of Peru.

LATAM Airlines Peru suspended operations to and from Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport in Arequipa and the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cuzco, 47 miles from Machu Picchu.

"LATAM maintains constant monitoring of the political situation in Peru to provide the pertinent information according to how it may impact our air operation," the airline said in a statement.

"We await the response of the relevant authorities, who must take corrective measures to ensure safety for the development of air operations."

It added: "We regret the inconvenience that this situation beyond our control has caused our passengers and we reinforce our commitment to air safety and connectivity in the country."