Sen. Rand Paul: Travel Bans 'Don't Work,' Don't Slow COVID

In yet another rebuke of Dr. Anthony Fauci's "authoritarianism" impulses, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., noted more travel bans will only curb travel and will do nothing to stop COVID-19 spread, as nearly two years have proved now.

"Most of the restrictions on our liberties are not based on science, they're based on whims," Paul told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "They're based on, basically, Fauci's impulse toward authoritarianism is what I call it.

"His gut reaction, his immediate knee-jerk reaction to everything is to take away your liberty. All they had to hear was a snip of this new variant from South Africa, and they're freaking out with all the new things they're going to require you to do."

Paul blasted the Biden administration's use of the omicron variant to push more measures to aid their failed attempts to curb COVID-19, particularly as the doctors who introduced the new variant in South Africa lamented it being exaggerated to impose travel bans from the country.

"The travel bans aren't going to work," Paul told host John Catsimatidis. "The new variant is in over half of the states in our country. It's in 40 different countries. There's no travel ban that's going to stop this."

Paul, a noted critic of Fauci and an ophthalmologist, suggested the omicron variant might even wind up being a catalyst to reducing the impact of COVID-19 on the world.

"If it turns out that it's much less dangerous and it crowds out the Delta variant, it might be a blessing in disguise," Paul continued.

Ultimately, the Biden administration and Fauci in particular have "tried to ruin our country," Paul lamented.

"One of the most amazing things is they tried to completely damage the economy through the lock down," Paul said. "They tried to squelch it. They tried to ruin our country.

"And the resilience of American capitalism was able to survive through all of this."

Paul concluded the American people have gotten wise to the exaggerations of the virus.

"We will come out of this on the other side, but we've got to get these people out of our businesses and out of our personal lives, out of our medical decisions, out of our decisions on whether to go to school or whether to go to church," he concluded.

"We need to resist, and I think people are. People are finally getting aware of this."