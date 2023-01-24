US Issues Cancun Travel Warning as Taxi, Uber Drivers Spar

The United States issued a warning on Monday for travelers visiting Mexico's Caribbean coast amid fights between disgruntled taxi drivers and Uber customers and drivers.

It comes after multiple unionized taxi drivers in Cancun, Quintana Roo, have been caught attacking drivers and passengers of ride-share apps due to competition frustrations and the result of a recent court ruling.

"Criminal activity and violence may occur in any location, at any time, including in popular tourist destinations," the U.S. State Department advised in its warning travelers "exercise increased caution" around Cancun.

The department added in another statement that "past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances."

Earlier this week, taxi drivers blocked one of the main roads leading to Cancun's hotel district, forcing some tourists to walk or catch rides in police pickups to the airport.

"Given the blockades on the Kukulcan Boulevard, our transit officers helped people get to the airport," the Cancun Police Department said.

The move was in response to a judge granting an injunction that permits Uber to operate during a legal battle between local authorities and the business, ABC News noted. Uber had previously been barred from operating in the Mexican state.

A spokesperson for Uber told Fox News that the travel warning is specific to areas near Cancun, with the ride-sharing service maintaining its role as a safe alternative elsewhere in Mexico.

"Uber is deeply committed to safety around the world, and we have teams in the U.S. and Mexico dedicated to working with police and providing 24/7 support through the Uber app for riders and drivers," the spokesperson said.