Transportation Dept Halts 13 Mexican Airline Routes

The Trump administration is canceling 13 routes operated or planned by Mexican carriers to the United States, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday, accusing Mexico of violating a bilateral air transport agreement.

"Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were too weak to stand up to Mexico when they walked all over our bilateral aviation agreement," Duffy wrote in a statement.

"These deals are binding, and like our trade agreements, President [Donald] Trump is going to put America First and enforce them.

"Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable.

"No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions," Duffy added.

The order halts all combination services between the U.S. and Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) and freezes any new or expanded routes by Mexican airlines from Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX).

The affected flights include Aeromexico's routes between NLU and Houston and McAllen, Volaris' service between MEX and Newark, and multiple Viva Aerobus flights from NLU to major U.S. cities including Austin, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Orlando.

The Department of Transportation is also proposing to ban Mexican passenger airlines from carrying belly cargo between MEX and U.S. airports, a move that could take effect roughly five months after finalization.

Duffy said the action follows Mexico's continued non-compliance with the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement, citing restrictions on U.S. carriers' slots and forced relocations of all-cargo operations since 2022.

The administration framed the decision as part of a broader push to enforce international aviation agreements and ensure "fair and pro-competitive" markets.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.