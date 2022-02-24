White House Denounces Texas' Push Against Trans Surgeries on Children

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the Biden administration criticized the recent push from Texas state officials to designate specific transgender medical procedures available to children as ''child abuse,'' The Dallas Morning News reported.

''Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,'' White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

''No parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.''

The comments from the White House follow a formal opinion from Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday in which he argued that some of the procedures were abusive under Texas law.

''There is no doubt that these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law, and thus must be halted,'' a statement from Paxton in the news release announcing the opinion read.

''The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I'll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.''

A day later, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to carry out Paxton's opinion and investigate the procedures as child abuse, threatening ''criminal penalties'' against licensed medical professionals who failed to report cases of the procedures occurring.

Both Abbott and Paxton are seeking reelection this year and face several challengers in the GOP primary on March 1, according to Ballotpedia.

The White House also recently commented on Florida HB 1557, The Parental Rights in Education Act, which would require parental disclosure of sexual and gender-related topics in the classroom, according to The Hill.

''Every parent … hopes that our leaders will ensure their [children's] safety, protection and freedom, and today conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack kids who need that support the most, kids from LGBTQI+ community,'' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a Feb. 8 press briefing.

The Florida House of Representatives passed the bill 69-47 on Thursday, according to NBC News.